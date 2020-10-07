2009 Subaru Impreza

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
3 year/36000km p/train war. included
Fully loaded, P-Moon, cold a/c, alloys, all power, cruise.. No accidents, well maintained. Runs great. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 Subaru Forester, 160k $6990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1