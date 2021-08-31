Menu
2009 Subaru Legacy

150,632 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2009 Subaru Legacy

2009 Subaru Legacy

Special Edition

2009 Subaru Legacy

Special Edition

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

150,632KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7720117
  • Stock #: 100652
  • VIN: 4S3BL616X97222913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,632 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Subaru Legacy Special Edition 4 Dr Auto Sedan AWD  Sunroof Alloy Wheels FOG Light Certified

    2009 Subaru Legacy Special Edition 4 Dr Auto Sedan AWD  Sunroof Alloy Wheels FOG Light Certified

    Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Equalizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

