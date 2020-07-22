Menu
2009 Toyota Matrix

118,328 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

2009 Toyota Matrix

2009 Toyota Matrix

XRS / 5SPD MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S

2009 Toyota Matrix

XRS / 5SPD MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

  Listing ID: 5392223
  Stock #: PT0281
  VIN: 2T1GE40E19C002815

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

118,328KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this stunning Matrix XRS manual in Sundance metallic we have here. If you're looking for a fun to drive car that has ample cargo space for all your adventure gear and friends then this is the Hatch for you! This beauty is a local Ontario vehicle thats been well cared for by the previous owner and it shows. No accidents or stories either on it; its just a nice clean fun to drive Matrix XRS thats sure to bring a smile to anyone who sees and drives it. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

