2009 Toyota Tacoma

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 8 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 8009979

8009979 Stock #: 9Z636151

9Z636151 VIN: 5TEUU42N69Z636151

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 166,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

