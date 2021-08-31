Menu
2009 Toyota Tacoma

166,800 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
UR Ride

647-792-1225

Access Cab V6 4WD 2009 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab V6 4WD 4WD Access Cab V6 Auto Certified and Fully serviced

Location

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

166,800KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8009979
  • Stock #: 9Z636151
  • VIN: 5TEUU42N69Z636151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

All servicing items current 

160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms 

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family 

OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

