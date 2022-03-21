$17,998+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab Long Bed 4WD Super Clean - Serviced and Certified
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
218,221KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8813501
- Stock #: 9Z625527
- VIN: 5TEMU52N69Z625527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Double Cab - Long Box - 4x4 4.0V6
Super Clean
Fully serviced and CertifiedFinancing Available
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
160 point inspection
Extended warranty available to 4years 80,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
