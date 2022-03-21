2009 Toyota Tacoma

$17,998 + taxes & licensing 2 1 8 , 2 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8813501

8813501 Stock #: 9Z625527

9Z625527 VIN: 5TEMU52N69Z625527

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 218,221 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.