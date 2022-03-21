2009 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
$17,998

Double Cab Long Bed 4WD Super Clean - Serviced and Certified

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Double Cab - Long Box - 4x4 4.0V6

Super Clean 

Fully serviced and Certified 

Financing Available
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
160 point inspection
Extended warranty available to 4years 80,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

