Look at this beast that just arrived; 2009 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Limited with RedRock Interior!! Toyota's are known for bulletproof engines and the 5.7L used in these Tundras is nothing short of bulletproof. This one looks great and drives exactly the same as it did when it first left the production line. Dont be fooled by the km's, this truck is the perfect work truck or daily driver for anyone who needs or wants a truck with a lot of luxuries. No need to break the bank either, this one is extremely affordable and your friends wouldn't beable to tell the difference if you parked a new truck next to it. This one is a local Ontario truck which has been serviced exceptionally well by the previous owner. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as our Tundra never last long. See the rest of our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com
Come see us at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Trailer Hitch
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Windows
-
- Sliding Rear Window
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Locks
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
