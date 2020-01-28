Look at this beast that just arrived; 2009 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Limited with RedRock Interior!! Toyota's are known for bulletproof engines and the 5.7L used in these Tundras is nothing short of bulletproof. This one looks great and drives exactly the same as it did when it first left the production line. Dont be fooled by the km's, this truck is the perfect work truck or daily driver for anyone who needs or wants a truck with a lot of luxuries. No need to break the bank either, this one is extremely affordable and your friends wouldn't beable to tell the difference if you parked a new truck next to it. This one is a local Ontario truck which has been serviced exceptionally well by the previous owner. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as our Tundra never last long. See the rest of our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com





