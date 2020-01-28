2009 Volkswagen Passat

Look at this stunning 1 owner well cared for VW Passat with a RARE 6 speed manual gearbox. This one is a one owner car thats been babied and serviced exceptionally well its whole life mainly at the dealer. Looks and drives like a much newer car. No accidents on this one either. One drive and you'll be in love with it. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain Warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today before this clean beauty finds another home. Check out all our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com.
come see us at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Anti-Theft System
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Trunk
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Aluminum Wheels
- Warranty
-
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Locks
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Premium Synthetic Seats
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
