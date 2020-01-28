Menu
2009 Volkswagen Passat

6SPD MANUAL / 1 OWNER /NO ACCIDENTS /SERVICED WELL

2009 Volkswagen Passat

6SPD MANUAL / 1 OWNER /NO ACCIDENTS /SERVICED WELL

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,670KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574799
  • Stock #: PT0222
  • VIN: WVWGK73C39E082913
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Look at this stunning 1 owner well cared for VW Passat with a RARE 6 speed manual gearbox. This one is a one owner car thats been babied and serviced exceptionally well its whole life mainly at the dealer. Looks and drives like a much newer car. No accidents on this one either. One drive and you'll be in love with it. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain Warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today before this clean beauty finds another home. Check out all our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com.


come see us at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Send A Message