2009 Volkswagen Passat

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $6,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 9 3 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8029639

8029639 Stock #: 100716

100716 VIN: WVWLK93C19E024812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,934 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.