2009 Volvo XC70

219,932 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2009 Volvo XC70

2009 Volvo XC70

3.2 / LOCAL CAR / DEALER SERVICED / CERTIFIED !

2009 Volvo XC70

3.2 / LOCAL CAR / DEALER SERVICED / CERTIFIED !

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

219,932KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7225535
  • Stock #: PE0409
  • VIN: YV4BZ982291055692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this gorgeous Volvo XC70 3.2 that just arrived at our store. This is a local Ontario car thats been well looked after with plenty of dealer servicing throughout its life. The previous owner took care of it and it shows in how it looks and drives. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as our XC70's dont last long.

Come see us at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

