2010 Acura RL

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Look at this RARE Acura RL ELITE that just showed up at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario car with No Accidents or stories, just a nice clean RL. This one comes loaded with all the bells and whistles you would expect in a luxury car including adaptive cruise control and more. If you're looking for an excellent driving car, luxury, performance and elegance all in one then you've found your match in this car. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email us today to book your appointment before this one is gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Extended warranties and Financing available O.A.C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9