2010 Acura RL

166,820 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

RARE / ELITE / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL CAR / AWD

2010 Acura RL

RARE / ELITE / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL CAR / AWD

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

166,820KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8063923
  • Stock #: PT0523
  • VIN: JH4KB2F32AC800023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this RARE Acura RL ELITE that just showed up at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario car with No Accidents or stories, just a nice clean RL. This one comes loaded with all the bells and whistles you would expect in a luxury car including adaptive cruise control and more. If you're looking for an excellent driving car, luxury, performance and elegance all in one then you've found your match in this car. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email us today to book your appointment before this one is gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Extended warranties and Financing available O.A.C

Vehicle Features

ELITE PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

