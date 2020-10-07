2010 Acura TL

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Talk about a Unicorn !! The 4th Generation Acura TL Tech Package with SH-AWD and a 6 speed manual is more of a Unicorn car than the Ferrari Dino; Thats correct there is such a thing as the Ferrari Dino. Non the less if you're one in the know we dont have to tell you how rare, realiable, sporty, comfy and awesome these cars are as you'll already know. This example is a clean 1 Owner car thats been in Ontario it's whole life and is a No accidents car. It looks great and drives even better than the Acura TLX. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as this one wont last.
