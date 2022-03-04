Menu
4 Dr Auto Sedan V6 3.5L

Location

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8591891
  • Stock #: 100820
  • VIN: 19UUA8F29AA801027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,243 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Acura TL  4 Dr Auto Sedan V6  3.5L  Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Certified

                    Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

