2010 Audi A3

154,010 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2.0T Premium S tronic quattro

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

154,010KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8136874
  • Stock #: pdc005
  • VIN: WAUDFCFM4AA126320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,010 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM  !!!  

 Very rear S-Line, Quattro, sport/paddle shift, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated seats & more. One owner, since 2013, nonsmoker,  great cond. all around. 2 sets of rims & tires, new brakes all around. CERTIFIED.   3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. for $299  

Also avail. 2011 BMW 323i, 203k $5990  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged

