2010 Audi A6

140,344 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

$10,990 + tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2010 Audi A6

2010 Audi A6

4 Dr Auto Sedan Quattro 3.0L Special Edition

2010 Audi A6

4 Dr Auto Sedan Quattro 3.0L Special Edition

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

140,344KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9567058
  • VIN: WAUPGDFB3AN033537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,344 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Audi A6 4 Dr Auto Sedan Quattro 3.0L Special Edition Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Certified

                 2010 Audi A6 4 Dr Auto Sedan Quattro 3.0L Special Edition Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Certified

Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

 

                    

                            

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-XXXX

416-740-3737

