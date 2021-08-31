Menu
2010 Audi Q5

142,331 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2010 Audi Q5

2010 Audi Q5

3.2 PREMIUM / STUNNING COMBO /LOCAL /CLEAN /LOADED

2010 Audi Q5

3.2 PREMIUM / STUNNING COMBO /LOCAL /CLEAN /LOADED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

142,331KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8045305
  • Stock #: PT0544
  • VIN: WA1LKCFP2AA015926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgous Audi Q5 3.2 that just arrived at our store on trade from a new car store. This one is a local Ontario car thats been well card for and it looks and drives as well as it did when it was new. It comes loaded with all options, panoroof, navigation, push start, backup camera and so much more. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Extended warranties and financing available O.A.C

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION
PANOROOF
32
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

