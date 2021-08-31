2010 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this gorgous Audi Q5 3.2 that just arrived at our store on trade from a new car store. This one is a local Ontario car thats been well card for and it looks and drives as well as it did when it was new. It comes loaded with all options, panoroof, navigation, push start, backup camera and so much more. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Extended warranties and financing available O.A.C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9