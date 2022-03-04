Menu
2010 Audi Q7

178,329 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

S-LINE / 3.6 / STUNNING SHAPE/ 7 PASSENGER / NAVI

S-LINE / 3.6 / STUNNING SHAPE/ 7 PASSENGER / NAVI

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

178,329KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8476593
  • Stock #: PT0601
  • VIN: WA1JYCFE9AD005817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 178,329 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this super rare Q7 3.6 S-Line. This beauty is a local Ontario SUV in excellent shape in and out and shows pride of ownership. It looks to be a special order vehicle by a car enthusiast when new as a 2010 with the bulletproof 3.6 motor and non sunroof yet S-Line has got to be the rarest Q7 on our roads. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before this beauty is gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

