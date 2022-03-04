$14,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2010 Audi Q7
S-LINE / 3.6 / STUNNING SHAPE/ 7 PASSENGER / NAVI
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8476593
- Stock #: PT0601
- VIN: WA1JYCFE9AD005817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 178,329 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW !! Check out this super rare Q7 3.6 S-Line. This beauty is a local Ontario SUV in excellent shape in and out and shows pride of ownership. It looks to be a special order vehicle by a car enthusiast when new as a 2010 with the bulletproof 3.6 motor and non sunroof yet S-Line has got to be the rarest Q7 on our roads. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before this beauty is gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.