Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 BMW 3 Series

154,675 KM

Details Features

$6,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12046645

2010 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

  1. 1735321554
  2. 1735321554
  3. 1735321554
  4. 1735321554
  5. 1735321554
  6. 1735321554
  7. 1735321554
  8. 1735321554
  9. 1735321554
  10. 1735321554
  11. 1735321554
  12. 1735321554
  13. 1735321554
  14. 1735321554
  15. 1735321554
  16. 1735321555
  17. 1735321555
  18. 1735321555
  19. 1735321562
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,350

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,675KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAPK7C58AA462825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Blacklack
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Motors

Used 2010 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD 154,675 KM $6,350 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring 264,489 KM $10,350 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Man 1.8 TSI for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Man 1.8 TSI 178,449 KM $6,300 + tax & lic

Email Quality Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

416-255-4420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,350

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

Contact Seller
2010 BMW 3 Series