2010 BMW X3

156,550 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2010 BMW X3

2010 BMW X3

1 OWNER / PREMIUM PACKAGE / IMMACULATE CONDITION

2010 BMW X3

1 OWNER / PREMIUM PACKAGE / IMMACULATE CONDITION

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

156,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8075434
  • Stock #: PT0539
  • VIN: WBXPC9C42AWJ35927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,550 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Words cant describe how fresh this X3 is that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner SUV in excellent condition. It comes to us as a new BMW Store trade-In and shows the love the previous owner showed it. If you're looking for a loaded X3 in immaculate shape then look no further. This one comes loaded with heated leather power seats, panoramic sunroof and enough space for all your weekend get away gear and 4 best friends. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000 km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Extended Warranties and Financing available O.A.C

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

