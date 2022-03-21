Menu
2010 Cadillac CTS

209,675 KM

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

4DR SDN 3.0L RWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

209,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8965585
  • Stock #: pdc031
  • VIN: 1G6DA5EG3A0104293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,675 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%   

Fully loaded, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated/memory seats, all power, keyless entry & more. Brand new tires, pads/rotors all around.  ($1200 service)  CERTIFIED.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
