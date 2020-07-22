Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Express

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Express

2010 Chevrolet Express

LS 12Passenger Loaded Certified 151,000Km

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Express

LS 12Passenger Loaded Certified 151,000Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5624595
  • Stock #: 4624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

151,000 Kilometers, 6.0L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, 12 Passenger Seating, Heavy Duty 3/4Ton Capacity, 135" Wheel Base, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Heat and A/C, Styled Steel Wheels, Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Active Auto Sales

2008 Chevrolet Expre...
 83,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford E-250 CARG...
 145,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 204,000 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Email Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory