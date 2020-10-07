Menu
2010 Chevrolet Express

53,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2010 Chevrolet Express

2010 Chevrolet Express

2500HD 4Door Cargo Loaded Divider ONLY 53,000Km

2010 Chevrolet Express

2500HD 4Door Cargo Loaded Divider ONLY 53,000Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6090516
  Stock #: 4654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

Chevy 6.0L V8, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Heavy Duty 3/4Ton Capacity, Barn Style Cargo Doors on Both Sides (4Door), Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Cargo Area Divider, Rear Heat Unit, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Trip Computer
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

