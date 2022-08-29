$13,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
Office :416-255-5200
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9070840
- VIN: 3GCRKREA7AG146559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 95,403 KM
Vehicle Description
***Low Kilometres!!!*** Chevrolet Silverado Limited Edition!!!! Excellent condition,4X4 work horse!! Heated mirrors, transmission overdrive switch, power windows, power locks, steering wheel controls, air conditioning, keyless entry!!!
***FLEX FUEL!!***
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malfara's Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.