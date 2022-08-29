Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

95,403 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,403KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9070840
  • VIN: 3GCRKREA7AG146559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 95,403 KM

Vehicle Description

***Low Kilometres!!!*** Chevrolet Silverado Limited Edition!!!! Excellent condition,4X4 work horse!! Heated mirrors, transmission overdrive switch, power windows, power locks, steering wheel controls, air conditioning, keyless entry!!!
***FLEX FUEL!!***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

