2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

118,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

RAM C/V Cargo Van Divider Inverter ONLY 118,000Km

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

RAM C/V Cargo Van Divider Inverter ONLY 118,000Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6823697
  VIN: 2D4CN1AE1AR164009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

LOW Mileage, ONLY 118,000 Kilometers, 3.3L V6 FWD, Automatic Transmission, Ex-Rogers Cargo/Service Van, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Computer Stand, Cargo Area Divider, Power Inverter, Goodyear Tires, New Brakes All Around, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

