Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS. 7 pass., loaded, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, alloys, fogs, all power, keyless entry. UNDERCOATED, Price includes new tires, brakes, shocks, control arms, oil/filter $2000 service. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2010 Nissan Murano S AWD, 217k $4990    </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock</p>

2010 Dodge Journey

187,162 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Watch This Vehicle
11971605

2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1733077424
  2. 1733077423
  3. 1733077423
  4. 1733077423
  5. 1733077424
  6. 1733077424
  7. 1733077424
  8. 1733077423
  9. 1733077423
  10. 1733077424
  11. 1733077424
  12. 1733077423
  13. 1733077424
  14. 1733077423
  15. 1733077424
  16. 1733077423
  17. 1733077423
  18. 1733077423
  19. 1733077423
  20. 1733077424
  21. 1733077424
  22. 1733077424
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,162KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3D4PG5FV8AT182578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 187,162 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS. 7 pass., loaded, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, alloys, fogs, all power, keyless entry. UNDERCOATED, Price includes new tires, brakes, shocks, control arms, oil/filter $2000 service. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2010 Nissan Murano S AWD, 217k $4990    

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD 118,954 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 163,546 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.4L LS w/1SB for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.4L LS w/1SB 132,958 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey