2010 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 187,162 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS. 7 pass., loaded, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, alloys, fogs, all power, keyless entry. UNDERCOATED, Price includes new tires, brakes, shocks, control arms, oil/filter $2000 service. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2010 Nissan Murano S AWD, 217k $4990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
