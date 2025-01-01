Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM !!!    </p><p>7 pass., loaded, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, heated mirrors, alloys, fogs, all power, keyless entry. UNDERCOATED, Price includes new tires, brakes, shocks, control arms, sway bar links, battery, exhaust, oil/filter $2500 service. 2 key/fobs. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Dodge Journey R/T, 7 pass. DVD, Navi, Cam/P-Moon, only 168k $8500       </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2010 Dodge Journey

187,181 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
12227454

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
187,181KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3D4PG5FV8AT182571

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 187,181 KM

NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM !!!    

7 pass., loaded, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, heated mirrors, alloys, fogs, all power, keyless entry. UNDERCOATED, Price includes new tires, brakes, shocks, control arms, sway bar links, battery, exhaust, oil/filter $2500 service. 2 key/fobs. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2014 Dodge Journey R/T, 7 pass. DVD, Navi, Cam/P-Moon, only 168k $8500       

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

