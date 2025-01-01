Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM !!!    </p><p>7 pass., loaded, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, heated mirrors, alloys, fogs, all power, keyless entry. UNDERCOATED, Price includes new tires, brakes, shocks, control arms, sway bar links, battery, exhaust, oil/filter $2500 service. 2 key/fobs. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL, Navi/Cam, 246k $6600    ///    2015 Chevi Traverse LT, Navi/Cam/Leather, 197k $8500           </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2010 Dodge Journey

187,181 KM

$4,600

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 PASS.

12471964

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 PASS.

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,181KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3D4PG5FV8AT182571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # pdc017
  • Mileage 187,181 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM !!!    

7 pass., loaded, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, heated mirrors, alloys, fogs, all power, keyless entry. UNDERCOATED, Price includes new tires, brakes, shocks, control arms, sway bar links, battery, exhaust, oil/filter $2500 service. 2 key/fobs. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL, Navi/Cam, 246k $6600    ///    2015 Chevi Traverse LT, Navi/Cam/Leather, 197k $8500           

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

High Output

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

