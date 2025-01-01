Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM !!!    </p><p>7 pass., loaded, cold a/c, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, heated mirrors, alloys, fogs, all power, keyless entry. UNDERCOATED, Price includes new tires, brakes, shocks, control arms, sway bar links, battery, exhaust, oil/filter $2500 service. 2 key/fobs. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2012 Chevi Equinox LS, 130k $3500</p>

2010 Dodge Journey

187,181 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12673587

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1750565434
  2. 1750565434
  3. 1750565435
  4. 1750565430
  5. 1750565435
  6. 1750565430
  7. 1750565430
  8. 1750565432
  9. 1750565434
  10. 1750565430
  11. 1750565436
  12. 1750565431
  13. 1750565433
  14. 1750565434
  15. 1750565434
  16. 1750565432
  17. 1750565432
  18. 1750565432
  19. 1750565432
  20. 1750565429
  21. 1750565434
  22. 1750565434
  23. 1750565433
  24. 1750565431
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,181KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3D4PG5FV8AT182573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # pdc017
  • Mileage 187,181 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM !!!    

7 pass., loaded, cold a/c, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, heated mirrors, alloys, fogs, all power, keyless entry. UNDERCOATED, Price includes new tires, brakes, shocks, control arms, sway bar links, battery, exhaust, oil/filter $2500 service. 2 key/fobs. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2012 Chevi Equinox LS, 130k $3500

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

High Output

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 BMW i3 4dr HB w/Range Extender for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 BMW i3 4dr HB w/Range Extender 116,358 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 166,107 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti Q50 3.0T for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Infiniti Q50 3.0T 132,070 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2010 Dodge Journey