$4,800+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey
SXT
2010 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # pdc017
- Mileage 187,181 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM !!!
7 pass., loaded, cold a/c, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, heated mirrors, alloys, fogs, all power, keyless entry. UNDERCOATED, Price includes new tires, brakes, shocks, control arms, sway bar links, battery, exhaust, oil/filter $2500 service. 2 key/fobs. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2012 Chevi Equinox LS, 130k $3500
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Powertrain
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing>
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)