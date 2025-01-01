Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS. LOW KM. Loaded, cold a/c, rear air/heat, cruise, Axillary, 6 MP3  player, all power, keyless entry. DRIVES PERFECT, ZERO ISSUES, RUSTPROOFED. $2500 just spent on safety. VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE. Bring the cash, will register in 15 min. 30 day bumper to bumper warranty.    </p><p>Also avail. 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GL AWD, 229k $3990   </p>

2010 Dodge Journey

187,203 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 Pass. CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13047059

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 Pass. CERTIFIED

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1759776953955
  2. 1759776954466
  3. 1759776954883
  4. 1759776955447
  5. 1759776955846
  6. 1759776956262
  7. 1759776956701
  8. 1759776957154
  9. 1759776957576
  10. 1759776957965
  11. 1759776958370
  12. 1759776958805
  13. 1759776959245
  14. 1759776959665
  15. 1759776960063
  16. 1759776960518
  17. 1759776960941
  18. 1759776961372
  19. 1759776961789
  20. 1759776962217
  21. 1759776962656
  22. 1759776963089
  23. 1759776963505
  24. 1759776963994
  25. 1759776964449
  26. 1759776964863
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,203KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3D4PG5FV8AT182578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 187,203 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS. LOW KM. Loaded, cold a/c, rear air/heat, cruise, Axillary, 6 MP3  player, all power, keyless entry. DRIVES PERFECT, ZERO ISSUES, RUSTPROOFED. $2500 just spent on safety. VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE. Bring the cash, will register in 15 min. 30 day bumper to bumper warranty.    

Also avail. 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GL AWD, 229k $3990   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

High Output

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Pass. CERTIFIED for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Pass. CERTIFIED 187,203 KM $4,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM 184,603 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Armada 4WD 4dr Platinum Edition 8-passenger for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Nissan Armada 4WD 4dr Platinum Edition 8-passenger 226,556 KM $9,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2010 Dodge Journey