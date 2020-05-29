Menu
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Emission Tests - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5050212
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FV4AT277848
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7 passenger Dodge Journey!!! Fully detailed inside and out! Excellent condition!  Bluetooth for hands free access to telephone system. CD, AM/FM,MP3.  Tires are new, seats fold down for extra space . Come and check out this beautiful Dodge Journey!!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Emission Tests - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

