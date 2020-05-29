Menu
$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SE Bluetooth, Remote Start

2010 Dodge Journey

SE Bluetooth, Remote Start

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sale Price

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5050644
  Stock #: pdc004
  VIN: 3D4PG4FBXAT111444
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

3 year , 36000km p/train war. included ($1000 p/claim).

Fully loaded, dual buster child seats, 6 MP3 in dash, Bluetooth, Remote start, cold a/c, Axillary, USB, all power, alloys, fog lights.  No rust, runs excellent CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2010 Journey R/T, AWD, Leather, Backup Cam, 165k $6500

Over 15 SUVs avail.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

