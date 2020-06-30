Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Journey

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5321429
  • Stock #: pdc056
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FV0AT283013
Sale Price

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Remote start, 19 inch wheels, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. radio, p/heated/seats. Zero rust, non-smoker, no pets. Clean, clean, spotless in & out. New tires, brakes, battery. MUST SEE. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2012 Journey SXT, w/Navi 171k $6990
Over 15 SUVs avail.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Chrysler 300 LI...
 163,000 KM
$12,600 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord LX...
 112,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EX
 194,000 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory