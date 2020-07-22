Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Journey

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 PASS.

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 PASS.

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5654952
  • Stock #: pdc039
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FV8AT101871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW, LOW KM !!!
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Infinity Sound System, 6 MP3 in dash, Bluetooth, Axillary, Remote start, p/seats, alloys, fog lights, tinted. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets. $1500 service just done 9tires/pads/rotors/calipers/shocks/control arms/oil/filter). Looks & drives perfect. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE.
Also avail. 2012 Journey SXT CREW, w/Navi, Backup Cam, 171k $6990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2013 Ford Focus Tita...
 116,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 113,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Forester...
 160,285 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory