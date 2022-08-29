$8,800+ tax & licensing
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Motors
416-255-4420
2010 Dodge Journey
Fwd 4dr
Location
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
139,416KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9078199
- Stock #: JR
- VIN: 3D4PG4FBXAT155821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,416 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR.
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7