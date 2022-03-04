$14,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT Quad Cab 4WD Serviced and Certified - Apple CarPlay
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
- Listing ID: 8496732
- Stock #: AS174528-2
- VIN: 1D7RV1GT7AS174528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 190,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - CarFax Verified
SLT Hemi 4x4 - 6.5' Box
20" Alloys with BF Goodrich All Terrain TA's
Spray in Bed Liner
Aoto Android Auto - Apple CarPlay unit
Fully Serviced and Fully Certified
Financing Available Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
160 point inspection
Extended warranty available to 4years 80,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA
