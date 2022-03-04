Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

190,458 KM

Details Description

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Quad Cab 4WD Serviced and Certified - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Quad Cab 4WD Serviced and Certified - Apple CarPlay

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 8496732
  2. 8496732
  3. 8496732
  4. 8496732
  5. 8496732
  6. 8496732
  7. 8496732
  8. 8496732
  9. 8496732
  10. 8496732
  11. 8496732
  12. 8496732
  13. 8496732
  14. 8496732
  15. 8496732
Contact Seller

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

190,458KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8496732
  • Stock #: AS174528-2
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT7AS174528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # AS174528-2
  • Mileage 190,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - CarFax Verified 

SLT Hemi 4x4 - 6.5' Box 

20" Alloys with BF Goodrich All Terrain TA's 

Spray in Bed Liner 

Aoto Android Auto - Apple CarPlay unit 

Fully Serviced and Fully Certified 
Financing Available  Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
160 point inspection
Extended warranty available to 4years 80,000kms 
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2012 Ford F-150 XL 8...
 97,445 KM
$19,987 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Econoline ...
 208,755 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 99,538 KM
$28,989 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory