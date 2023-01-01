Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

150,373 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST V8 5.7L

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

150,373KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9556300
  • Stock #: 100979
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GP8AS251720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 150,373 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Dodge RAM 1500 Pickup Truck 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST  V8 5.7L  4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger Alloy Wheels Power Window Power Lock Certified

                             Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

