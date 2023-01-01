$14,990+ tax & licensing
416-740-3737
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST V8 5.7L
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,990
- Listing ID: 9556300
- Stock #: 100979
- VIN: 1D7RV1GP8AS251720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 150,373 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Dodge RAM 1500 Pickup Truck 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST V8 5.7L 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger Alloy Wheels Power Window Power Lock Certified
Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM
Vehicle Features
