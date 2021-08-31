Menu
2010 Ford Econoline

166,150 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2010 Ford Econoline

2010 Ford Econoline

5Pass cargo 166k Fully Cert.

2010 Ford Econoline

5Pass cargo 166k Fully Cert.

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

166,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8039947
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EW0ADA71333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,150 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford E 150 4.6 litre V8, 5 pass cargo van. 166k Excellent shape, no rust, brand new brakes all around. A/C , barn doors, runs and drives like new, ,must see. sold fully certified, clean carfax, no accidents, 1 owner . Please email to make appointment, we are on a holiday schedule but can accommodate you. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

