2010 Ford Econoline

+ taxes & licensing
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2010 Ford E 150 4.6 litre V8, 5 pass cargo van. 166k Excellent shape, no rust, brand new brakes all around. A/C , barn doors, runs and drives like new, ,must see. sold fully certified, clean carfax, no accidents, 1 owner . Please email to make appointment, we are on a holiday schedule but can accommodate you.
