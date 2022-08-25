$49,995+ tax & licensing
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Econoline
E-450 Super Duty Bucket truck
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
87,923KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8990671
- Stock #: 4757
- VIN: 1FDXE4FL1ADA09241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Bucket Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 87,923 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Ford E 450 Bucket truck RH38D loaded with all power options, chrome package, only 88,000km. everything works perfect, new tires, new rear brakes, excellent shape inside and out. a great work truck. Sold fully certified, yellow sticker included. ready for work give us a call for more details.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
