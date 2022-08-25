Menu
2010 Ford Econoline

87,923 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

E-450 Super Duty Bucket truck

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,923KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8990671
  • Stock #: 4757
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FL1ADA09241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Bucket Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,923 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford E 450 Bucket truck RH38D loaded with all power options, chrome package, only 88,000km. everything works perfect, new tires, new rear brakes, excellent shape inside and out. a great work truck. Sold fully certified, yellow sticker included. ready for work give us a call for more details.

 

Follow us on instagram

 

 https://instagram.com/activeautosales.ca?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry

