Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

165,773 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Super Crew XLT 4WD XTR 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger V8

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

Super Crew XLT 4WD XTR 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger V8

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

  1. 1676235222
  2. 1676235230
  3. 1676235237
  4. 1676235248
  5. 1676235257
  6. 1676235264
  7. 1676235270
  8. 1676235279
  9. 1676235287
  10. 1676235294
  11. 1676235302
  12. 1676235310
  13. 1676235318
  14. 1676235325
  15. 1676235335
  16. 1676235342
  17. 1676235348
  18. 1676235354
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,773KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612979
  • Stock #: 100985
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E85AFC99265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 165,773 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford F-150 Super Crew XTR 4WD Pickup Truck 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger V8  4.6L Bluetooth Power Window Certified

                    Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2010 Ford F-150 Supe...
 165,773 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 Supe...
 168,198 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 Supe...
 132,461 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory