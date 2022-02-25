$18,987+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew 4WD 4x4-1owner-AccidentFree-Certified
120,108KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8357142
- Stock #: AG177529
- VIN: 3GTRKUEA6AG177529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,108 KM
Vehicle Description
SL Crew Cab - 4.8L V8 4x4
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
