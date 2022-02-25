Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

120,108 KM

$18,987

+ tax & licensing
Crew 4WD 4x4-1owner-AccidentFree-Certified

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

120,108KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8357142
  • Stock #: AG177529
  • VIN: 3GTRKUEA6AG177529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,108 KM

Vehicle Description

SL Crew Cab - 4.8L V8 4x4


Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

