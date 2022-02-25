2010 GMC Sierra 1500

$18,987 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 1 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8357142

8357142 Stock #: AG177529

AG177529 VIN: 3GTRKUEA6AG177529

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,108 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.