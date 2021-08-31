Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Civic

103,332 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,332KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7806318
  • VIN: 2HGFG1B63AH007326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,332 KM

Vehicle Description

Very popular Honda Civic LX model!!! Low low kilometres!! Two door automatic! This vehicle is in excellent condition inside and out!! Excellent gas mileage and plenty of acceleration for highway and city driving! Sunroof! MP3 player!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Malfara's Automotive

2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 188,723 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic LX
 103,332 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 134,868 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

Office :416-255-5200

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 416-930-1254
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory