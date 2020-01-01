2010 Honda CR-V

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
LOW KM !!!
Loaded, a/c, all power, cruise. Clean, nonsmoker, no pets. Runs excellent. Brand new tires & brakes. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE !!! CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2010 Journey SE, 165k $4800
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LS, 171k $6990
Over 10 SUVs avail.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1