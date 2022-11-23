$12,990+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
EX 4 Dr Auto NAV/Rear View Camra/ Bluetooth
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9410584
- VIN: 5J6RE3H55AL802869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,159 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Honda CR-V EX 4 Dr Auto SUV Alloy Wheels Sunroof Navigaction Rear View Camra Bluetooth Certified
Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM
Vehicle Features
