2010 Honda CR-V

168,159 KM

$12,990

$12,990

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

EX 4 Dr Auto NAV/Rear View Camra/ Bluetooth

2010 Honda CR-V

EX 4 Dr Auto NAV/Rear View Camra/ Bluetooth

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,990

168,159KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9410584
  • Stock #: 100957
  • VIN: 5J6RE3H55AL802869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 100957
  • Mileage 168,159 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda CR-V EX 4 Dr Auto SUV Alloy Wheels Sunroof Navigaction Rear View Camra Bluetooth Certified

              2010 Honda CR-V EX 4 Dr Auto SUV Alloy Wheels Sunroof Navigaction Rear View Camra Bluetooth Certified

              Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sun/Moonroof

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

