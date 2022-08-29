Menu
2010 Honda Odyssey

0 KM

Details Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2010 Honda Odyssey

2010 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

2010 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9078325
  • Stock #: MIKE 1
  • VIN: 5FNRL3H89AB508688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Entertainment System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

