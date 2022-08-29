2010 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9078325

9078325 Stock #: MIKE 1

MIKE 1 VIN: 5FNRL3H89AB508688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Entertainment System Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof 3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR

