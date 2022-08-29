$12,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Motors
416-255-4420
2010 Honda Odyssey
2010 Honda Odyssey
4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI
Location
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
416-255-4420
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9078325
- Stock #: MIKE 1
- VIN: 5FNRL3H89AB508688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Entertainment System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Quality Motors
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7