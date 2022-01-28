Menu
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

131,100 KM

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Premium

2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Premium

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

131,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255343
  • Stock #: pdc030
  • VIN: kmhht6kd0au007016

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 131,100 KM

LOW, LOW KM !!!   Fully loaded,  Sport/paddle shift, P-Moon, Bluetooth,  Axillary, USB, keyless & more.  Clean body, no accidents,  interior in great cond. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2013 Genesis 2.0T, auto, 174k $9500  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
