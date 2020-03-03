Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Jaguar XF

ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / SUPER LOW KM'S

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jaguar XF

ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / SUPER LOW KM'S

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,585KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4758132
  • Stock #: PT0083
  • VIN: SAJXA0FA1AHR68513
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Are you looking for a sexy stylish prestigious vehicle that will make a statement everywhere you go? Then this is the car for you; A stunning Jaguar XF V8 thats been babied since day 1. This beauty was meticulously serviced at Grand Touring Jaguar of Toronto, and it shows! Navigation, backup sensors, heated seats, sunroof, the list goes on and on! No accidents, no stories, and all of this for the price of a Honda! It also comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Financing available for all credit types. Call or email today to book your appointment. 

 

Visit us at our new location in Etobicoke @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BESPOKE AUTO GALLERY)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2012 Fiat 500 LOW KM...
 86,672 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2010 Audi S4 MANUAL ...
 189,875 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen Pass...
 166,441 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic
Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Send A Message