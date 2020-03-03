2010 Jaguar XF

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Are you looking for a sexy stylish prestigious vehicle that will make a statement everywhere you go? Then this is the car for you; A stunning Jaguar XF V8 thats been babied since day 1. This beauty was meticulously serviced at Grand Touring Jaguar of Toronto, and it shows! Navigation, backup sensors, heated seats, sunroof, the list goes on and on! No accidents, no stories, and all of this for the price of a Honda! It also comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Financing available for all credit types. Call or email today to book your appointment.
Visit us at our new location in Etobicoke @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BESPOKE AUTO GALLERY)
