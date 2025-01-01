Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Jeep Patriot

161,682 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12436555

2010 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

  1. 1745351054
  2. 1745351054
  3. 1745351055
  4. 1745351055
  5. 1745351054
  6. 1745351054
  7. 1745351054
  8. 1745351054
  9. 1745351054
  10. 1745351054
  11. 1745351054
  12. 1745351053
  13. 1745351054
  14. 1745351055
  15. 1745351054
  16. 1745351054
  17. 1745351053
  18. 1745351055
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,682KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4NF2GB3AD617288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,682 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Used 2010 Jeep Patriot SPORT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Jeep Patriot SPORT 161,682 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 57,785 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Toyota Prius Base for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Toyota Prius Base 246,886 KM $8,333 + tax & lic

Email Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-9049

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

416-822-9049

2010 Jeep Patriot