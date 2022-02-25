Menu
2010 Kia Rondo

143,634 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2010 Kia Rondo

2010 Kia Rondo

EX

2010 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

143,634KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8296743
  • Stock #: 100779
  • VIN: KNAHH8C61A7318855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 100779
  • Mileage 143,634 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 KIA Ronda 4 Dr Auto SUV EX 7 Passenger V6 Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Certified

                  2010 KIA Ronda 4 Dr Auto SUV EX 7 Passenger V6 Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Certified

                  Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

