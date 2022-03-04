$11,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Land Rover LR2
HSE
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
132,195KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8587526
- Stock #: pdc006
- VIN: SALFR2BN0AH155258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,195 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW KM, ONE OWNER, dealer maintained with service records. Pano-roof, Backup sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/memort seats & more. ZERO RUST. Runs like new. $1200 service included (brand new tires, pads/rotors will be installed). CERTIFIED.
Over 10 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
