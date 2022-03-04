Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Land Rover LR2

132,195 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2010 Land Rover LR2

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

132,195KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8587526
  • Stock #: pdc006
  • VIN: SALFR2BN0AH155258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,195 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

LOW KM,  ONE OWNER, dealer maintained with service records. Pano-roof, Backup sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/memort seats & more. ZERO RUST. Runs like new. $1200 service included (brand new tires, pads/rotors will be installed). CERTIFIED.  

Over 10 SUVs avail.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 202,785 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 234,975 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2012 Land Rover Rang...
 186,378 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Inventory