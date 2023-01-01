Menu
2010 Land Rover LR4

249,158 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

STUNNING SHAPE / 7 PASSENGER / V8 HSE / CERTIFIED

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

249,158KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9715696
  • Stock #: PT0686A
  • VIN: SALAK2D40AA537043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 249,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous LR4 that just came in on trade for one of our newer LR4's. This beuaty is a local SUV that been well cared for by the previous owners and it shows throughout.  This one comes loaded with Navigation, backup camera, full panoramic sunroof, 7 passenger, comfort access and a whole list of other features.  If you need a full size SUV that can take you anywhere on or off road and look extremely good doing it then make sure to check out this beauty.  It comes certified for your convenience and included at our price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

