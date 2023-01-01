$12,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2010 Land Rover LR4
STUNNING SHAPE / 7 PASSENGER / V8 HSE / CERTIFIED
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9715696
- Stock #: PT0686A
- VIN: SALAK2D40AA537043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 249,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this gorgeous LR4 that just came in on trade for one of our newer LR4's. This beuaty is a local SUV that been well cared for by the previous owners and it shows throughout. This one comes loaded with Navigation, backup camera, full panoramic sunroof, 7 passenger, comfort access and a whole list of other features. If you need a full size SUV that can take you anywhere on or off road and look extremely good doing it then make sure to check out this beauty. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.