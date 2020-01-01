Menu
2010 Lexus ES 350

197,257 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

1 OWNER ./ NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING COMBO / LOADED

2010 Lexus ES 350

1 OWNER ./ NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING COMBO / LOADED

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

197,257KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6233646
  • Stock #: PT0345
  • VIN: JTHBK1EG2A2355125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Lexus luxury at its finest. This ES350 is a 1 Owner / No accidents Local Ontario car in excellent shape. The previous owner maintained the car exceptionally well and it still drives like a new ES350 with way less km's on it would drive. This is the premium package including Navigation, backup camera and much more. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

