2010 Lexus ES 350

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Lexus luxury at its finest. This ES350 is a 1 Owner / No accidents Local Ontario car in excellent shape. The previous owner maintained the car exceptionally well and it still drives like a new ES350 with way less km's on it would drive. This is the premium package including Navigation, backup camera and much more. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone.
